Here's what's happening in and around Halifax in November as part of the CultureDale events programme

Literature, theatre, music, dance and more are on the CultureDale programme in November as the borough prepares for another packed month of events.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “As we head towards the colder months, the Year of Culture events programme takes on a cosy and festive feel.

“This is the perfect time for sharing the joy of culture, entertainment and being together, and for encouraging people into our thriving towns in the busy pre-Christmas period.

“Once again, I’m blown away by the sheer amount of local talent that the events are showcasing.”

Northern Broadsides Family Creativity Days will be held in Todmorden on November 2 and Elland on November 9. Photo: Ant Robling

Northern Broadsides’ Acting for The Planet workshops will offer a unique opportunity to collaborate with theatre professionals to create brand new performances exploring the landscape of Calderdale, inspired by The Iron Man and The Iron Woman by Ted Hughes.

Places are limited, but if you want to get involved, you can find more information at www.northern-broadsides.co.uk

Additionally, the Family Creativity Days will be bringing free art and storytelling activities across the borough – in Todmorden on November 2 and Elland on November 9.

Also on November 9 is the second workshop from the Gender Transcending Project by The Folklore Centre.

The Victoria Theatre is hosting a unique and experimental music programme called Antidote on November 3

A spokesperson said: “Mythology and Folklore will delve into the mythological elements of heritage and gender variance, from the ancient Greeks to Hindu texts.”

To book your free place, visit www.folkloremythmagic.com

Ignite Creativity’s Creative Pathways Festival on November 19 will help young people discover pathways into creative careers and practices.

This will be a fun-filled afternoon at Calderdale College, with stalls, workshops and a range of speakers from creative and cultural organisations across Calderdale. Visit www.ignite-creativity.org.uk for the full programme.

Shibden Hall will host a Winter Craft Fair on November 16 and 17

The Victoria Theatre is hosting a unique and experimental music programme called Antidote on November 3.

Later, on November 27, an intimate performance based on a Hans Christian Andersen tale will invite families into the fun and immersive story about magic and wishes. To book your tickets for The Wellies by the English Touring Orchestra, visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Annapurna Indian Dance will be holding a mini dance and music festival on November 10 at Dean Clough. A spokesperson said the festival will “celebrate the rich splendour of Indian classical dances and music with ancient stories, with the theme of ‘The World is One Family’”.

The festival will feature international sitar player Ustad Dharmbhir Singh, Mohini Attam classical dances from Kerala, and many regional young artists.

Enjoy workshops of dance, visual arts Rangoli, exhibitions of handmade Indian marionette puppets, tasty snacks and much more.

Buddle is offering free online workshops for local sports clubs and community organisations as part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture.

The monthly workshops will run up until March 2025 and cover a range of topics, from safeguarding to financial planning. Each workshop will be held twice each month.

This second workshop will be focused on welfare and safeguarding. Understand key welfare and safeguarding principles, identify potential risks and equip yourself with the tools to create a secure space for all participants. Learn how to implement best practice, respond effectively to concerns and ensure the well-being of everyone in your care.

For more information and the full programme of events, visit www.culturedale.co.uk