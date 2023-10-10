Homage2Fromage brings its all-you-can-eat cheese party back to Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Homage2Fromage has launched its infamous events at Hatch in Halifax town centre.
The monthly event kicked off with a sold-out night in September with a cheesy battle between Yorkshire and Lancashire cheese.
The next Halifax night is being held at 7pm on Thursday, October 19 at Hatch.
It is Homage2Fromage’s 12th birthday, so the cheese will be a birthday cheesy medley including some of the best cheese in the world.
Tickets are £19 plus booking fee. Tickets available at homage2fromage.co.uk
The Halifax cheese nights are being compered by cheese enthusiast and local resident, Rupert Cooke who is the newly appointed MC (Master of Cheese).
Nick Copland, co-founder Homage2Fromage said: “We’re obsessed with putting on cheese nights that are full of wonder and excitement with guests leaving full, happy and knowing a little bit more about cheese.
"We pride ourselves on being utterly unpretentious and a great night out for anyone who loves cheese.
"If your typical cheese and wine night is opera, Homage2Fromage is rock and roll!”