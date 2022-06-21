This brand-new original comedy play, written by Terry Deary, author of Horrible Histories, and co-directed by Andrew Alton and James Tanton, is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Sunday 26 June.

Three actors perform over 100 roles in as many minutes of fact-based, fast-paced fun! Created for families, this hilarious historical romp will take audiences on a journey through British history from the Plantagenets through to the Victorians in one wild ride.

This educational and entertaining show focuses less on nobles and more on the complex and exciting ordinary person. The true heroes of history are not the conquering kings, the winning warriors or the empire builders, they are the peasants.

Based on a true story centred around a man called Mr Pimm, a Victorian schoolteacher who was appointed to organise York's ragged school. Based at Bedern Hall, this school was an orphanage and workhouse combined known as the 'York Industrial Ragged School' and the setting for our show. Mr Pimm battles against all odds to teach his pesky pupils, with hilarious consequences.

With over 100 characters, original songs, unexpected highs and lows, quick costume changes and sharp wit, enjoy these twisted tales of times gone by in one wild whirlwind that will leave you rolling around with laughter!

Terry Deary is an award-winning British children's author of over 200 books, selling over 33 million copies in 45 languages. Terry is best known for the Horrible Histories series and is one of Britain's best-selling authors and the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries.