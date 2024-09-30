IN PICTURES: Dogs in Halifax had a paw-tastic time at this year's Shibden Dog Day

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
Visitors had a paw-tastic time at Shibden Dog Day at the weekend.

Organised by RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch, the event took place at Halifax’s Shibden Park.

There was a 12 class fun dog show and a variety of stalls and games for all the family to enjoy.

The local RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, was aiming to raise funds and awareness of its rehabilitation and rehoming work.

It costs over £2000 to operate their Animal Centre for just one day and events like Shibden Dog Day, along with support from the local community, are vital for the rehoming centre to continue its animal welfare work across Calderdale, Huddersfield and Bradford.

Here are 13 pictures from this year’s Shibden Dog Day event.

RSPCA Dog Day Afternoon at Shibden Park. Sadie Wilkinson and Bella

RSPCA Dog Day Afternoon at Shibden Park. Sadie Wilkinson and Bella Photo: Jim Fitton

Zara Rayner, seven, and Zuki.

Zara Rayner, seven, and Zuki. Photo: Jim Fitton

Karla Heath and Louie

Karla Heath and Louie Photo: Jim Fitton

Alianna Gowing, six, left, and Poppy Casy, seven, take Suki round the obstacle course

Alianna Gowing, six, left, and Poppy Casy, seven, take Suki round the obstacle course Photo: Jim Fitton

