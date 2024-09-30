Village spotlight: Take a look around Hipperholme which has a history dating back to the Domesday Book

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Hipperholme.

Referred to in the Domesday Book as Hipperholme and Huperun, the town has a name that comes from the name of willow trees, using the word hipper for osier or that the name is derived from Upper holme or Upper home.

Hipperholme Grammar School was founded in 1661 and is one of the oldest schools in the country.

The village has a rich industrial history, with several mills and quarries operating in the area during the 19th century.

Hipperholme is a thriving village and is home to to many shops and several pubs.

Christ Church Hipperholme & Lightcliffe

1. A walk around Hipperholme

Christ Church Hipperholme & Lightcliffe Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. A walk around Hipperholme

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Village Pantry

3. A walk around Hipperholme

The Village Pantry Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Hop Monkey @ The Whitehall, Hipperholme

4. A walk around Hipperholme

Hop Monkey @ The Whitehall, Hipperholme Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

