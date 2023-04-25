To mark International Dance Day community dance groups from across Calderdale will be in the historic courtyard on Saturday (April 29) between noon and 6pm to show off their skills.

The Piece Hall was approached by Lucinda Atkinson, leader of Halifax dance troop ‘Cindy’s Stompers’ with the idea for the day, and she has been working with the team to bring the idea to life.

Other groups taking part in the celebrations are Studio 59, ND Dance Academy, Racks Zina Tribal Belly Dancing, Miss Stacey's School of Dance and Gosia G’s Salsa

The Piece Hall will celebrate International Dance Day

There will be a whole range of styles to watch and take part in on the day, including street dance, jazz, tap, contemporary, musical theatre,

ballet, break dancing and line dancing.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “The Piece Hall ethos is all about the power of culture to enhance and improve our lives and dance is such an important part of this.

“There’s nothing like music and movement to raise our spirits and whether you’re just watching the experts of able to join in yourself - this day is going to be so uplifting.”

Cindy Atkinson is a life-long dancer who was taught as a child by her mother and has gone on to teach and choreograph a huge variety of styles.

She said: “I believe passionately in the power of dance to uplift people’s spirits, to bring communities together, to improve both the mental and physical welfare of all ages and – most importantly – to spread joy.

“For me, to be instrumental in uniting dance groups for a day’s celebration at the most beautiful location of the Piece Hall is a dream come true.”

On Sunday, The Piece Hall will host Eid celebrations, with music, arts and crafts for all ages between 11am ad 4pm.