International stars brought hundreds of people to the 12th annual Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival

Crowds flocked to the Upper Calder Valley for the annual Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival.

Hundreds of Burlesque fans flocked to Calderdale from all over the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, with 1400 tickets sold.

The festival consisted of five live evening shows, which took place at Todmorden Hippodrome, 11 workshops and masterclasses, a Burlesque Bazaar market at Todmorden College and an afternoon edition of Dolly Trolley’s Drag Bingo at the Golden Lion pub.

Jessabelle Thunder. Picture: Tony Heath

International headliners Lucy Lovegun and Jessabelle Thunder travelled from Perth, Australia and Los Angeles, USA respectively to perform at the Festival.

Amongst the 40 performers who featured in the festival, most had travelled from around the UK, with others coming from Germany, Norway and Australia as well as local act, GenErika and Festival producer Lady Wildflower, who are based in Todmorden.

Festival producer, Lady Wildflower, said: “I am so proud of how far Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival has come in the last 12 years.

"What started out as a relatively small two day event in Hebden Bridge in 2013 is now one of the biggest Burlesque festivals in Europe!

"It blows my mind that so many performers and audience members travel from all over the world to be part of it. It makes me so happy to be able to bring the Burlesque community together and to showcase some incredible talent right here in our lovely little town.”

Headline act, Lucy Lovegun said: “I am so deeply grateful for this opportunity. I am beyond blown away and absolutely in love with what [Lady Wildflower] has created here.

"This will forever be a highlight in my career and life.”