Water fun at one of Halifax’s favourite parks has been delayed as more repairs are needed than originally thought.

Manor Heath Park, in Skircoat Green, has its own outdoor water play area, with the water usually switched on when the weather warms up.

It is a popular attraction but the water is not on yet this year.

The Courier reported at the end of May how Calderdale councillor for the Town ward, Joe Thompson, had said that repairs needed to be made to make the area safe after “deterioration of the safety surface”.

The water is currently still off at Manor Heath Park in Halifax

He said work was scheduled for the week starting June 3 to remove the current surface and then work was expected to take place the following week to install a new surface.

But Calderdale Council says more thorough work is needed.

Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s assistant director for neighbourhoods, said: “The water in the water play area at Manor Heath remains switched off whilst work is ongoing underneath it.

“The old play surface needed replacing because it was beyond repair.

"When we removed the surface, we found that the base layer under it wasn’t suitable to support a replacement surface.

"We are looking into what work is needed so the water play area can be used as soon as possible.”

Manor Heath Park is also home to the Jungle Experience – a tropical house which is home to some incredible plants, butterflies, terrapins and other creatures.

It is open daily from 10am until 3.30pm between March and November and at weekends from 10am until 3.30pm the rest of the year.

Admission is £1 for adults and children aged over three. Admission for children aged under three is free.

The Jungle Experience reopened last year after being closed for three years because of the pandemic and much-needed repair work.

Other attractions at Manor Heath include the walled garden, Flutter Bites cafe, a children’s play area and outdoor gym.

There is also a woodland walk and an area with over 30 species of wildflowers and bulbs.