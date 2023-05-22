“It’s a great way to show off our little town" - Brighouse 1940s weekend is back next month

Last year more than 70,000 visitors flocked to the town over the weekend for the event which will see plenty of live entertainment and music lined up throughout the town centre including vehicle displays and re-anactments, speeches from Churchill, classic cars and more.w

The roads throughout the town centre will be closed and the streets filled with over 100 stalls selling a mixture of food, crafts, 1940s themed items, craft beers, wines and gifts – something for all tastes.

The town will have five different areas of entertainment, all themed around the five allied code names for the Normandy Beach landings – Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah and Omaha.

Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

Entertainment lined up on both days from 11am includes live music and acts throughout the town and also in a large marquee in Bethel Street car park. The evening event in the Marquee will be free and on a first come, first served basis.

Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager at Brighouse BID, said: “Brighouse BID and the shops and businesses in Brighouse are really looking forward to hosting the 1940s event once again and welcoming visitors and shoppers locally and from out of town.

“It’s a great way to show off our little town, dress up, dance in the streets and soak up the atmosphere of such a significant era in history.

"We’re delighted that the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial flypast is confirmed too to grace the skies on Saturday, June 3 as it’s become a Brighouse tradition (weather permitting).

"There’s something for all the family – with educational sets in place too to teach younger generations about the 1940s.”

A limited park and ride facility is also in place running from WYMS on Armytage Road for £10 a car or £5 for anyone in 1940s dress, this is run as a fundraiser by Brighouse Rotary Club.

This year Brighouse BID is working in partnership with Project Servator. This department, within the West Yorkshire Police works with partners, including businesses and the public to continue to protect West Yorkshire communities.

Brighouse 1940s Weekend starts from 11am and runs until 4pm on both days with the Saturday evening event running from 7.30pm until 11pm on Bethel Street.

For more information visit www.brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk

