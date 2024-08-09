“It’s such a cool venue!” - Jess Glynne had the Halifax crowd dancing in latest Piece Hall gig

Kicking off with a crowd-pleasing Silly Me from new album Jess, the pop superstar had the ecstatic Halifax crowd dancing and singing along all night as she performed a string of hits, including I’ll Be There, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, Thursday and Clean Bandit collaboration Rather Be before ending the night with Hold My Hand.

Taking in the sights of the iconic courtyard, Jess exclaimed: “It’s such a cool venue!”

During the 90-minute set, Jess invited young fan Tallulah on to the stage to sing Take Me Home with her, before heading into her final tracks, and closing the night, she hailed it as “a really special show,” before celebrating The Piece Hall, Halifax crowd’s energy.

Opening the show was Midlands five-piece The Mercians, followed by drum and bass breakout star Issey Cross.

The series continues tonight with KORN, followed on Saturday by McFly.

Final tickets are on sale now

