K9 Party in the Park is set to return to Halifax next weekend for its 25th anniversary

K9 Party in the Park is set to return to Manor Heath Park in Halifax this Sunday (July 6).

Organised by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch K9 Party in the Park has become a staple summer event for families and dog lovers across the region.

With a fun-filled 21-class dog show at its heart, the 2025 celebration promises to be the biggest and best yet as it marks the 25th anniversary of the show.

Fay Gibbons, Marketing and Communications Officer, said: "K9 Party in the Park has always been a highlight for our supporters and it’s heart-warming to see so many people – and their beloved dogs – return each year.

"Celebrating 25 years of this special event, and our ongoing mission to always be there for local animals in need, is something we’re so proud of.

“We really can’t wait to celebrate with everyone this July!"

The charity is really excited to be introducing a brand-new and dog-friendly Silent Disco for partyers to enjoy.

There will also be a 21-class fun dog show at £2 per class, Have-A-Go Agility with the Springers Team, games, a huge variety of local trade stalls, food vendors, doggy pool ball and free goodie bags for the first 600 people to arrive.

Some of the dog show categories include favourites like ‘Waggiest Tail’, ‘Best Rescue’, and ‘Eyes That Melt Your Heart’ – and winners will receive exclusive 2025 RSPCA rosettes.

The event will take place between 11am and 5pm and for more information visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk