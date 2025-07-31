Kids clubs in West Yorkshire: Summer of dinosaur-themed activities at Halifax's Woolshops
Each Friday there will be a a different dino-themed activity from 11am to 3pm.
Here are the activities that will be taking place each week at Woolshops:
Friday, August 1: Dino Crafts – mask making and fossil digging
Friday, August 8: Dino Party – 20-minutes of dance learning, 20-minutes of story time and 20-minutes of poem learning with actions.
Friday, August 15: Dino Crafts – mask making and fossil digging
Friday, August 22: Dino Party – 20-minutes of dance learning, 20-minutes of story time and 20-minutes of poem learning with actions.
Activities will take place on the hour, at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. No need to book, places are available on a first come, first-served basis.
For more information visit woolshopsshoppingcentre.co.uk