Kids clubs in West Yorkshire: Summer of dinosaur-themed activities at Halifax's Woolshops

Woolshops in Halifax is hosting a free kids club this summer that will be roaring into town from tomorrow (Friday).

Each Friday there will be a a different dino-themed activity from 11am to 3pm.

Here are the activities that will be taking place each week at Woolshops:

Friday, August 1: Dino Crafts – mask making and fossil digging

Friday, August 8: Dino Party – 20-minutes of dance learning, 20-minutes of story time and 20-minutes of poem learning with actions.

Friday, August 15: Dino Crafts – mask making and fossil digging

Friday, August 22: Dino Party – 20-minutes of dance learning, 20-minutes of story time and 20-minutes of poem learning with actions.

Activities will take place on the hour, at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. No need to book, places are available on a first come, first-served basis.

For more information visit woolshopsshoppingcentre.co.uk