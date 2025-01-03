Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A magical festive visitor attraction loved by a host of top stars is opening less than 90 minutes from Halifax.

Lapland UK has announced it is opening Lapland Manchester in time for Christmas 2025.

It will be at Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield, saving Calderdale residents the long drive down to Ascot in Berkshire, where the original Lapland UK is.

The extremely popular experience draws visitors from all over including a wealth or celebrities such as David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Peter Andree, Emma Bunton, McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Stacey Solomon.

Lapland UK offers a Christmas experience set in a snow covered forest

It was opened in 2007 by Mike and Alison Battle who had a long-held dream of bringing the stories they had imagined for their own young sons at Christmas to life.

The attraction aims to provide “an immersive and authentic representation of Father Christmas’ arctic homeland right here in the United Kingdom”.

It includes a personalised invitation from Father Christmas, baking with Mother Christmas, toy-making with elves and much more.

To book, visit https://portal.laplanduk.co.uk/