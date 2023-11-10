Light Up The Valley is set to return with festive events in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge

Light Up The Valley is returning once again with two free events in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be an event in Mytholmroyd on November 18 and one in Hebden Bridge on November 23 spreading festive cheer to residents and visitors.

Roger Benn – LUTV Organiser said: “On Saturday, November 18, from 12pm to 8pm at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, there will be a 40 stall outdoor and 10 stall indoor festive market.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Cat Brass Band playing at Light Up the Valley, Mytholmroyd Community Centre last year

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Santa will be in his magic grotto, there will also be an outdoor stage with a full range of acts from a Ukrainian Choir, a Frozen sing-a-long and Hebden Bridge Brass Band to unique walkabout performers and an International Fire Act.

"Add to that food and drink stalls, children’s rides and of course the lighting up of the Christmas Tree and you can see that it promises to be a fantastic event for all the family to enjoy, with something for everybody.”

Roger continued: “We then move onto Hebden Bridge, where on Thursday, November 23, from 3pm to 8pm, we’ll be doing much the same in St George’s Square and the Town Hall Courtyard, with similar acts in the Square, Santa’s Grotto at the Town Hall plus a marching street band, an International Glow Show and of course the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Another fun event for all!

“Attendance has been made free for everyone courtesy of funding from the Hebden Royd Town Council with support from Hebden Royd Business Forum, the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, Benchmark Travel, Lumalite and Lamberts Print & Design.

"Without this support the events wouldn’t have been possible.”