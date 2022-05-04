Lister Lane Cemetery open day this weekend

David Glover, Chair of the Cemetery Friends said: “This is an important year, being 180 years since the first burial on site, and we shall also be celebrating National Cemeteries Week.

"We are often finding new stories to tell about our ‘residents,’ sometimes through information supplied by descendants, who may be on the other side of the world. And we had little idea about our Anne Lister connections until recently.

"One highlight this time will be to speak about a family who lived at High Sunderland in the 1830s when Emily Bronte as around there.” Guided tours of Lister Lane begin at 2pm, led by David and by Stuart Wilkinson, and will include a look at the Square Chapel ledger stones, 114 of which were rescued from being destroyed in 2015.