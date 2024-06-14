Live at the Piece Hall: 10 pictures as nine-time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow performs in Halifax

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 continued at last night as chart-topping singer-songwriter Crow declared The Piece Hall a “crazy beautiful place”.
The sing-along set featured favourites All I Wanna Do, If It Makes You Happy and Everyday Is A Winding Road and more from her 12-studio album career, including this year’s release Evolution.
Opening the night were Irish rock duo Dea Matrona – hailing Crow as one of their ultimate icons.
The series continues on Saturday with Annie Mac, Sunday with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Crowded House on Wednesday.
Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk
