Live at the Piece Hall: 10 pictures as nine-time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow performs in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 15:35 BST
Nine-time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow made fans happy as she brought her hit-packed set to Halifax’s open air stage.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 continued at last night as chart-topping singer-songwriter Crow declared The Piece Hall a “crazy beautiful place”.

The sing-along set featured favourites All I Wanna Do, If It Makes You Happy and Everyday Is A Winding Road and more from her 12-studio album career, including this year’s release Evolution.

Opening the night were Irish rock duo Dea Matrona – hailing Crow as one of their ultimate icons.

The series continues on Saturday with Annie Mac, Sunday with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Crowded House on Wednesday.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

