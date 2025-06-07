Live at the Piece Hall: 17 photos of excited crowds as James took to the stage to kick-start a summer of music

During two sold out shows at the venue in 2023 frontman Tim Booth likened The Piece Hall to “being in an Italian plaza... in Halifax,” and this evening his opening words were “Good evening Venice…”

This was the first of two more sell out shows for the Manchester legends who were on top form as they delivered such iconic hits as Sometimes, Born of Frustration, Say Something, She’s a Star, Getting Away With It, Sit Down and Laid.

James were supported on the night by North West indie stars The K's who delivered an explosive set that included several songs from their forthcoming new album 'Pretty On The Internet’ which is released later this month.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues with James again on Saturday before Take That legend Gary Barlow headlines on Tuesday with support from Beverley Knight.

