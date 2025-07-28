Live at The Piece Hall: 20 photos from last night's Il Divo gig as they celebrated 20 years of music in Halifaxplaceholder image
Live at The Piece Hall: 20 photos from last night's Il Divo gig as they celebrated 20 years of music in Halifax

Live at The Piece Hall: 20 photos from last night's Il Divo gig as they celebrated 20 years of music at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:39 BST
Global classical crossover stars Il Divo brought a special evening of music to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall last night (Sunday), marking 20 years together with a powerful performance in the iconic open-air venue.

The multi-million selling quartet – Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, David Miller and Steven LaBrie – delivered a show filled with sweeping ballads and fan favourites, blending career highlights with songs from their latest anniversary album XX.

The set included Unchained Melody, Regresa A Mí, You Raise Me Up, Nella Fantasia, Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti, Crazy, Perfect, and My Way (A Mi Manera) – the Spanish version of the classic made famous by Frank Sinatra.

The show closed with a two-song encore featuring No Tengo Nada and the much-loved Time To Say Goodbye.

A standout moment came during Quizás, Quizás, Quizás, as all four singers stepped off the stage and into the crowd for a mid-song dance.

Opening the night was English Soprano Laura Wright.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Roger Daltrey (July 29), Anastacia (July 31), Squeeze (August 1) and The Saw Doctors (August 2).

1. Il Divo

1. Il Divo

2. Il Divo

2. Il Divo

3. Il Divo

3. Il Divo

4. Il Divo

4. Il Divo

