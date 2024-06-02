Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Halifax's Piece Hall urged to reconsider new last entry time for its big summer shows including McFly, Rick Astley and Blondie
This summer will see the most concerts taking place at the iconic building yet, starting with a gig by Blondie this coming Friday and including many more huge names, from Rick Astley to Tom Jones and McFly to Biffy Clyro.
But The Piece Hall has announced a new last entry time for this year’s shows of 8pm.
It has explained that the move is due to stricter security measures this year.
Posting on social media, it said: “In line with many UK venues, due to the need for increased health, safety and security requirements The Piece Hall and its partners Cuffe and Taylor have introduced a last entry time of 8pm.
"The Piece Hall has a duty of care to everyone in the venue, including staff, audiences and artists and this year stricter security measures mean it is likely to take longer to get in.
"Last year we experienced a high level of customer complaints about late entries spoiling performances.
"The new last entry time will help us ensure everyone is kept safe and enjoys the full show.
"We will of course work with ticket holders who find themselves with exceptional circumstances and any questions should be addressed to [email protected].”
But there has been concern expressed on social media about the measure impacting on businesses in the rest of Halifax town centre who had been hoping to attract gig-goers before the shows.
One of the Calderdale councillors for the Town ward, Joe Thompson, has urged the concert organisers to reconsider the idea.
He has posted. “There are a few reasons why enforced times are not great ideas.
"If you have any last minute arrangements to make – work, childcare, health issues – you may be prevented from gig access.
"People with hidden disabilities, including those who may struggle with that extra hour/ninety minutes of standing without respite, may be excluded.
"People who get off work on an evening shift may not be able to get there on time.
"However, this does concern me as a move to ensure those visiting these gigs only spend it inside The Piece Hall without going to the rest of our town.
"So if you are coming to the gigs, please do get into town early and soak up the fantastic atmosphere of Halifax. Bars, pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants, big Sainsbury's - we've got it all.
"I would also urge The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor to consider being more lenient in terms of their access times for gigs.
"Piece Hall gig season should be for everyone and should be making the most of benefitting our amazing town. Let's do just that.”
Several town centre businesses have been announcing differing opening hours in order to cater for Piece Hall concert visitors.
They include Knead Pizzeria and Bar, on Crossley Street, which has said: “From June 3 we will be closing during the early part of the week but adding Sundays to our regular opening hours.
"This is to accommodate the many requests we've had for dining and drinks pre-Piece Hall acts this summer, so do make sure you make a reservation if this includes you.”
