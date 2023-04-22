Halifax is set for a summer of incredible music at The Piece Hall.

Some of the world’s biggest artists – including Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, UB40, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, James and Madness – are set to perform.

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

They and The Piece Hall have said the agreement will mean even more huge names will be coming to perform in Halifax.

For more details about the acts and how to buy tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

