News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
12 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
13 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
14 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
19 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
Live at The Piece Hall will bring a host of huge names to HalifaxLive at The Piece Hall will bring a host of huge names to Halifax
Live at The Piece Hall will bring a host of huge names to Halifax

Live at The Piece Hall: Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, Madness, James and more - 17 of the amazing acts coming to Halifax this summer

Halifax is set for a summer of incredible music at The Piece Hall.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Mar 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 22:25 BST

Some of the world’s biggest artists – including Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, UB40, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, James and Madness – are set to perform.

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

They and The Piece Hall have said the agreement will mean even more huge names will be coming to perform in Halifax.

For more details about the acts and how to buy tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

Direct descendent of Cragg Vale Coiners coming to Halifax to share new book

Library in part of Halifax shut for three years will reopen this summer

Sting will play on July 4

1. Live at The Piece Hall: Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, Madness, James and more - 17 of the amazing acts coming to Halifax this summer

Sting will play on July 4 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Madness will play on June 16 and June 17

2. Live at The Piece Hall: Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, Madness, James and more - 17 of the amazing acts coming to Halifax this summer

Madness will play on June 16 and June 17 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Ministry of Sound Classical is on June 30

3. Live at The Piece Hall: Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, Madness, James and more - 17 of the amazing acts coming to Halifax this summer

Ministry of Sound Classical is on June 30 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The Jacksons and Sister Sledge perform on June 24

4. Live at The Piece Hall: Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting, Madness, James and more - 17 of the amazing acts coming to Halifax this summer

The Jacksons and Sister Sledge perform on June 24 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HalifaxBritney Spears