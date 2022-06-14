Live at The Piece Hall: Stage construction begins ahead of summer of music in Halifax

The Piece Hall in Halifax is hosting a number of gigs throughout the summer with big names in music including Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and Duran Duran.

Whilst the staging is being constructed access to the courtyard area will be restricted, but all the shops and eateries will remain open.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer of music gigs off this weekend with Jessie Ware on June 19.

Earlier this year the Brit Award-nominated singer-songwriter said she was looking forward to performing in Halifax.

She said: “I’ve had a good look at The Piece Hall online, and it’s like a lovely, grand stately home – which is very me.

“I’m going to be playing a lot of tents and academies this summer, so somewhere like this really stands out. It feels grand and sophisticated, and I can pretend I’m in Downton Abbey or something like that.

The Piece Hall, Halifax.