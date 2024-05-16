Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eureka! Children’s Museum in Halifax is replacing two of its most iconic features.

Many people will have pushed a mini trolley around the museum’s replica Marks and Spencer or posted a parcel in the mini Post Office.

But now these exhibits are to be no more.

Eureka! has announced updates that include replacing the displays with a new Eureka! shop and postal hub.

There is still time to visit the current exhibits one last time, with the museum saying they will still be in place this coming May half-term.

It has posted on social media: “Pop along this May half-term to bid a fond farewell to M and S and the Post Office.

"New Eureka! shop and postal hub coming soon.”

The museum is holding a ‘Design it, Build it’ week for half-term between May 25 and June 2.