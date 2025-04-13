May Bank Holiday Weekend: Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival is set to return for a 12th year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hotly anticipated Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival (HBBF), an annual event established in 2013, returns to the stage this Spring - marking the 12th anniversary of the festival.

Festival producer, Lady Wildflower, is delighted to bring the Festival back to the Calderdale Valley from May 1 to 4.

HBBF will be taking place at various venues throughout the Upper Calder Valley, including five live evening shows at the Todmorden Hippodrome theatre.

Lady Wildflower, who produces the festival said: “I am so excited to bring back the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival in 2025 to celebrate our 12th anniversary.

"We are the longest running Burlesque festival in the UK and I’m so proud that we’re still going and are bigger and better than ever after 12 years.

"HBBF has received so much support over the years for which I am extremely grateful - from nearby residents to those coming from around the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, attendees have always brought a real buzz to Calderdale when the festival is on, with local accommodation and businesses reporting an uplift over the weekend.

"It’s great that the Festival can contribute so much to the local community again. Described as ‘the Jewel of the Burlesque Calendar’ by 21st Century Burlesque, and with performers and artists coming from all over the world, this year’s HBBF is a festival not to be missed.”

Here are some of the events taking place:

HBBF opens on Thursday, May 1 with the Legend in the Making newcomers competition. Ten upcoming artists from all over the UK will compete for the title in front of a panel of industry professionals and an audience vote.

On Saturday, May 3, the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival Gala takes place. The Gala will be headlined by international Burlesque royalty, Miss Burlesque Australia 2020/2021, Lucy Lovegun, who will be flying to the UK from Australia to perform exclusively at HBBF.

During the day on the Saturday and Sunday there will be workshops and master-classes from travelling artists taking place at the Todfellows Space on Oxford Street, Todmorden.

There will also be a pop-up vintage hair and beauty parlour taking place on the Saturday afternoon. The Burlesque Bazaar will take place at Todmorden College and run from 11.30am to 5pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.hebdenbridgeburlesquefestival.co.uk