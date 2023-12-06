News you can trust since 1853
Mayor’s fayre to spread festive cheer this weekend at Halifax Town Hall

The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale are inviting residents to a festive fayre charity event on Saturday, December 9 at Halifax Town Hall.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
From 10am until 3pm, the historic building will be open for visitors for a free Christmas event featuring unique stalls and plenty of festive cheer.

There will be festive-themed live music and fun games for all the family.

Decorations stall at the Mayor's fayre in 2022Decorations stall at the Mayor's fayre in 2022
    Santa will also be paying a visit, arriving on his sleigh just after 10am.

    Children will be able to chat to him outside the entrance to the Town Hall and there’s also a chance to visit him in his grotto.

    All proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which this year are the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice.

    The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ashley Evans, said: “I’m delighted to be able to invite local people to Halifax Town Hall to celebrate the festive season.

    "The beautiful building is the perfect location for what will be a wonderfully festive fayre, with the opportunity to buy gifts and enjoy some festive food and music. There will also be a very special guest, as Santa will be paying us a visit.

    “The event will also raise money for two charities which are close to my heart, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice. Christmas is a special time of year, especially for young people, and I hope we’re able to raise lots of money to support these charities and help children and their families.”

