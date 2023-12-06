Mayor’s fayre to spread festive cheer this weekend at Halifax Town Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
From 10am until 3pm, the historic building will be open for visitors for a free Christmas event featuring unique stalls and plenty of festive cheer.
There will be festive-themed live music and fun games for all the family.
Santa will also be paying a visit, arriving on his sleigh just after 10am.
Children will be able to chat to him outside the entrance to the Town Hall and there’s also a chance to visit him in his grotto.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which this year are the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice.
The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ashley Evans, said: “I’m delighted to be able to invite local people to Halifax Town Hall to celebrate the festive season.
"The beautiful building is the perfect location for what will be a wonderfully festive fayre, with the opportunity to buy gifts and enjoy some festive food and music. There will also be a very special guest, as Santa will be paying us a visit.
“The event will also raise money for two charities which are close to my heart, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice. Christmas is a special time of year, especially for young people, and I hope we’re able to raise lots of money to support these charities and help children and their families.”