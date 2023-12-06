Mayor’s fayre to spread festive cheer this weekend at Halifax Town Hall

The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale are inviting residents to a festive fayre charity event on Saturday, December 9 at Halifax Town Hall.

From 10am until 3pm, the historic building will be open for visitors for a free Christmas event featuring unique stalls and plenty of festive cheer.

There will be festive-themed live music and fun games for all the family.

Decorations stall at the Mayor's fayre in 2022

Santa will also be paying a visit, arriving on his sleigh just after 10am.

Children will be able to chat to him outside the entrance to the Town Hall and there’s also a chance to visit him in his grotto.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which this year are the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ashley Evans, said: “I’m delighted to be able to invite local people to Halifax Town Hall to celebrate the festive season.

"The beautiful building is the perfect location for what will be a wonderfully festive fayre, with the opportunity to buy gifts and enjoy some festive food and music. There will also be a very special guest, as Santa will be paying us a visit.