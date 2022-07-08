Meadows Activity Day celebrates ancient grasslands in Hebden Bridge this weekend

The event aims to introduce more people to the woodmeadow, which has recently been officially designated a Local Wildlife Site in recognition of its ecological importance, and to spread the word about the value of meadows and the need to tackle the growing nature crisis.

Councillor Nikki Harvey, Chair of Hebden Royd Town Council's Climate Emergency Committee, said:

"Our first Meadows Activity Day is full of fantastic activities that will be enjoyable to kids and adults, as well as helping raise awareness of the importance of our ancient hay meadow and heritage orchard. We have many important plant species on the site and can't wait to share the beauty of our meadow with the community."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer of events planned following funding success for High Hirst Woodmeadow

The High Hirst Woodmeadow project was initiated by the Town Council in 2020 to ‘do something tangible’ in response to the climate emergency and biodiversity loss. In a dramatic location above Hebden Bridge it contains many key indicator species and has recently been awarded “Local Wildlife Site” status and been featured in Little Green Space online magazine.

11am & 2pm Guided plant ecology walks: Learn about and identify meadow plants including wildflowers and grasslands - the site has many rare indicator species. Led by local ecologist Steve Hindle.

11am-4pm Traditional crafts: Try out green woodworking on a shave horse or try straw work, making a corn dolly. Led by local ecologist and crafts-enthusiast Miranda Cowan.

11am-4pm Meadow School: Meadow-themed craft activities and games for children including leaf printing, cordage making and more. Organised by Rachael Taylor of Live Wild.

12pm-2pm Discover our vital sphagnum moss

Sphagnum moss is the hero plant of our peat bogs. Find out how a local project is regrowing and replanting - help to propogate. Stall by Calderdale Council's Sphagnum Project Officer.

1pm-2.30pm Help grow our orchard: Do some pruning of our young fruit trees and learn about heritage varieties. Talk and practical session led by local orchard expert Mark Simmonds.