Mills and Hills exhibition showcasing beautiful scenery and landmarks to be part of Hebden Bridge Open Studios

Art lovers visiting the Hope Gallery at this year’s Hebden Bridge Open Studio weekend from July 7 to 9 will have the unique opportunity to view and buy paintings and prints of the Calder Valley painted by local artist, Brian Boocock - lifelong honorary member of Hebden Bridge Rotary, and designer of the impressive Hebden Bridge Millennium Clock on St George’s Bridge.

Brian has generously offered to donate all proceeds from the sale of his Mills and Hills collection to the Rotary Trust who raise funds to support the local community - a reflection of his love of the Calder Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is invited to visit the exhibition and experience Calder Valley through Brian’s eyes.

The White Lion, Heptonstall by Brian Boocock

Most Popular

Eighty years of living and working, of sketching and painting tucked away farms, old textile mills and familiar landmarks.

Brian worked for many years for Crossley’s Carpets at Dean Clough, one of the world’s largest carpet factories and began as their first graduate trainee carpet designer.

Visitors to the Hope Gallery to see Brian’s exhibition will recognise Dean Clough among the paintings for sale as well as views along Bridge Gate in Hebden Bridge, Town Gate in Heptonstall, Canal Wharf in Sowerby Bridge and numerous town and hilltop buildings that will be familiar to many.The Mills and Hills Rotary fundraising exhibition is being hosted by Hope Gallery, Hebble House, Old Gate, Hebden Bridge during Open Studios weekend July 7-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A preview of the exhibition is available on www.hopegallery.co.uk and for information about Open Studios and directory of local artists visit www.hebdenbridgeopenstudios.org