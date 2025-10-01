More than 100 comics headed to Halifax for this year's comedy festival at the Victoria Theatre
Kicking off on Saturday, October 18, the two-weeks of laughter includes some huge TV favourites as well as plenty of up-and-coming talent.
There will be shows taking place across Halifax – including at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax Borough Market’s Albany Arcade, The Workshop and Nxt Lvl Bar – as well as at Ripponden Club and The Cove in Brighouse.
Among the performers are comedy giants Jason Manford, Dara Ó Briain, and Josh Widdicombe, and acclaimed acts Tiff Stevenson, Marcel Lucont, and Stephen Bailey.
As well as performances, there will be a stand-up comedy competition and workshops led by professional comedians.
"We are thrilled to be extending this year’s Comedy Festival to two fantastic weeks of comedy,” said Chloe Bridgman, Halifax Comedy Festival administrator.
"This year’s festival is bigger and more diverse than ever, and we can’t wait to see our community enjoying some shared laughter.”