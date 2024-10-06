More than £15,000 raised for charity at this year’s Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 720 people visited this year’s Brighouse Jigsaw Festival at St Martin’s Church and raised more than £15,000 for charity.

There were puzzles to suit all tastes - children's puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, impossipuzzles, wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.

Up 500 new and pre-owned puzzles were on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle was sold it was replaced by another.

Volunteers at Brighouse Jigsaw Festival, St Martin's Church.

There were over 1,750 jigsaws to view and purchase with the pre-owned puzzles having been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.

There were crafts, a tombola and a golden jigsaw competition paying cash prizes and a free Entry Raffle.

Alan Sparks, volunteer festival organiser, said: “Visitors purchased 1,192 jigsaws and £15,676 was raised for good causes.

“Since the first Festival was held in 2012 over £152,000 has been donated to local charities.

“Since 2020 the online jigsaw shop, jigsaws@brighouse, has raised over £27,000, including £4,500 to support refugee children and young people from Ukraine and £3,500 for local Food Hubs.

“The direct beneficiaries of the 2024 Festival will be local charities Calderdale Lighthouse, The Turning Point Counselling Service, The Yorkshire Children’s Trust, Together for Looked-after Children and St Martin’s Mission to Children.”

The Festival is organised by St Martin's church members with significant help from the local community through the donation of jigsaws, distribution of publicity material and volunteering at the event.

The organisers thanked Gibsons Games, Wentworth Wooden Puzzles and Clifton Lighting Ltd for their sponsorship.