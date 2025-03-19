Musical based on the 2015 Boxing Day floods in Hebden Bridge to be taken on Northern tour

A new folk musical celebrating the hope, creativity, and strength of the Hebden Bridge community is being showcased in Leeds in April and May as part of a northern tour.

The Flood, a new show from AKA Theatre Company, will open at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre at Northern Ballet on April 19 ahead of transferring to the Barber Studio at Leeds Playhouse on May 14 and 15.

On Boxing Day 2015, the picturesque town of Hebden Bridge was devastated by the worst floods in a century.

Homes and businesses were submerged. Lives were turned upside down.

The community could easily have sunk but, instead, it remained buoyant, raised up by the spirit of the valley.

Neighbours joined forces, artists found new inspiration and Hebden Bridge emerged stronger than ever.

Performed by a cast of five talented actor-musicians, the show blends live music and heartfelt storytelling based on true accounts, inviting audiences to celebrate the resilience of the Calderdale community in the face of disaster.

Writer-director Lucie Raine said: “This is a story about what it means to come together when everything falls apart.

"It’s not just a play – it’s a tribute to resilience and creativity, inspired by Hebden Bridge and its people.

"It’s a celebration for all communities who have faced adversity and emerged stronger.”

The Flood premieres at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre at Northern Ballet on 19 April (bookable via Leeds Playhouse) and will then tour a number of locations including Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on May 16 and 17.