Neville Fleetwood retrospective exhibition opens in Brighouse

Over the years Neville Fleetwood emerged as an important name in British Art. His contemporary paintings have created an impressive following and he has exhibited at major London galleries and won many major art awards.

Neville was an elected associate member of The Royal Institute of Oil Painters in 1998 and became a full member in 2001. Today his paintings are in collections worldwide.

He is particularly well known for his still life paintings, where he positions everyday objects in carefully crafted suspended space producing balance and sustainable interest, and landscapes which are full of atmosphere, with patchwork fields arranged into a vivid abstract design.

The Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse is holding a retrospective exhibition of Fleetwood's art, opening on Saturday 26th March. Showcasing over 40 previously unseen artworks in the new show.

Steven Lord, gallery owner said “I knew Neville for many years and his art was always of an amazingly high standard. Although Brighouse based, he was represented by many top London galleries. Adown to earth Yorkshire man, he was delighted to sell his work locally after years of success down South. I am delighted to host this show which lets us celebrate this great artist’s work.”

Born in 1932, Fleetwood was originally a sign writer. He retired in 1983 so that he could devote himself to full-time painting. He mostly worked from memory and the landscape was a source of inspiration, particularly the Yorkshire fields at harvest time. His paintings are not precise depictions of a particular scene or landscape – “painting from life doesn't work for me," said Neville, who cites the Impressionists as an influence.

Fleetwood said, commenting on his inspiration as an artist "I prefer the summer landscape, meadows of poppies, white cottages and golden cornfields. I like the richness of colour. I sometimes work and re-work a painting, sometimes I leave a painting for two or three weeks then go back and start again. The secret is deciding when a painting is finished. It is pleasing when someone buys one of my paintings – after all I paint for people to see my work."