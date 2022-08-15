Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twopence To Cross The Mersey UK Premiere Tour 2022 opens this September in Wirral, running throughout the Autumn until mid-November. The hit stage drama has been revamped and updated.

The show will visit the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on October 13 and 14.

The new touring production of Twopence To Cross The Mersey is produced by Rob Fennah and Lynn McDermott for Pulse Records Limited in association with Bill Elms and directed by Gareth Tudor Price.

The nine-strong cast will play more than 40 characters – they are Mark Moraghan, Daniel Taylor, Parry Glasspool, Jenny Murphy, Lynn Francis, Lynne Fitzgerald, Robert Hudson, Roy Carruthers, and Chloe McDonald.

Five of the cast members – Mark, Parry, Lynn, Roy and Chloe – have appeared in its sister show By The Waters Of Liverpool.

The popular stage adaptation of Twopence To Cross The Mersey has been updated by writer Rob Fennah, who enjoyed a long friendship with Helen Forrester. Through their meeting of creative minds, Rob adapted Helen’s book into a stage musical in 1994 which was premiered at the Liverpool Empire Theatre.

Playwright and producer Rob Fennah said: “We first announced this UK Premiere Tour for the new stage adaptation back in January – now the scripts have been handed to the cast and creative teams and we’re just four weeks away from opening. As soon as we go into rehearsals, we’ll all be counting down the days until we can get back on stage and bring Helen’s wonderful words to life once more.