Nightjar Brew Co to host first beer festival at Mytholmroyd brewery this weekend
The festival will be held at the brewery at Caldene Business Park, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.
Around ten cask ales and 12 keg ales will be served at any one time and lager, spirits and wine will also be available.
Matt Bell, owner of Nightjar Brew Co, said, “We’ve been thinking of running our own beer festival for quite a while and we're delighted to be finally doing it!
"We are really looking forward to the festival and are hoping that local people, and people from much further afield, will support us.
"We've very much avoided the temptation to have wall to wall Nightjar beers, so there's a great range of guests available too.
"Beers have been sourced from a range of quality breweries for people to enjoy and we are also pleased to offer real cider and a range of other drinks.
"We have tried to cater for everyone’s tastes and preferences and hope that those attending will have a memorable experience.”
Beers, in a range of styles and ABVs and including gluten free and vegan options, will be provided by Nightjar Brew Co, Bingley Brewery, Brid’s Cross Brewing, Bristol Beer Factory, Driftwood Spars Brewery, Lodden Brewery, Meanwood Brewery, Nailmaker Brewing Company, New Bristol Brewery, Pomona Island, Surrey Hills Brewery, Tigertops Brewery and Wylam Brewery with other suppliers still to be confirmed.
The star of the show will be long-term matured Wooden Barrel-Aged Elland 1872 Porter (7.5 per cent) which will be given a dedicated handpump; there will be three firkins of this iconic beer .
Real ciders will also be served from Celtic Marches in Herefordshire and ‘Udders Orchard from Lindley near Huddersfield.
Food will be available at all sessions, including Indian street food and pie and peas, there will be plenty of seating, some undercover in a large marque, and there will be musical entertainment each day from late afternoon onwards.
Opening times for the festival are Friday from 3pm to 10pm, Saturday from 1pm to 10pm and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.
