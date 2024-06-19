FOR SALE: Brighouse town centre building which includes Civic Hall is on the market for £795,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A building in Brighouse town centre, which includes the Civic Hall, is for sale.

The property occupies a corner position and briefly comprises a substantial Grade II listed, stone built block of mixed multi-tenanted retail at ground floor level with the Council’s former Customer First unit and the Civic Hall with ancillary rooms which are now vacant.

The property on Bradford Road is on the market for £795,000 with Walker Singleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse Civic Hall, Bradford Road, HD6 1RW

The four tenanted retail units currently generate a combined rental income of £62,090 per annum with opportunity for growth on the headline rentals.

The vacant space comprises of the former Council’s Customer First unit to the ground floor and the Civic Hall with ancillary rooms above which have potential to be used for a variety of uses.

Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, is one of a number of buildings which was closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make financial savings.