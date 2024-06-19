FOR SALE: Brighouse town centre building which includes Civic Hall is on the market for £795,000
The property occupies a corner position and briefly comprises a substantial Grade II listed, stone built block of mixed multi-tenanted retail at ground floor level with the Council’s former Customer First unit and the Civic Hall with ancillary rooms which are now vacant.
The property on Bradford Road is on the market for £795,000 with Walker Singleton.
The four tenanted retail units currently generate a combined rental income of £62,090 per annum with opportunity for growth on the headline rentals.
The vacant space comprises of the former Council’s Customer First unit to the ground floor and the Civic Hall with ancillary rooms above which have potential to be used for a variety of uses.
Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, is one of a number of buildings which was closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make financial savings.
