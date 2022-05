This will include views of the old Railway Station, and a sequence of buses and trams is also promised.

Old churches will feature, some of which have changed greatly – or vanished.

There will be images of old Illingworth, plus fascinating views of lost Ovenden and Holmfield railway stations. Finally, some unusual views of Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Old Photos of Halifax' at Square Chapel Arts Centre