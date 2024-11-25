Organisers of Light Up The Valley (LUTV) are looking ahead to their event in Hebden Bridge later this week after being forced to cancel the event in Mytholmroyd due to heavy rain and flooding.

The event in Mytholmroyd Community Centre car park was due to take place on Saturday (November 23) but the heavy rain from Storm Bert caused chaos in the Upper Calder Valley.

After road closures due to flooding and worsening weather conditions police advised that the event be cancelled at 2pm, after being up and running for a few hours.

Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre last year.

LUTV organisers shared: “Those who did get chance to visit us, were treated to a superb Santa’s Grotto, indoor and outdoor Christmas Market (Many thanks to all the stall holders who braved the elements to try and help us make it a go of it and sorry we couldn’t go on longer), children’s rides and food and drink!

“We did still manage to light the tree and many thanks to Councillor Bernice Hayes for donating it and Joey from Viking Tree Care for transporting and erecting!

“However to get as far as we did wouldn’t have been possible without the tremendous efforts of HRTC Town Clerk Emma Green and her team and the indefatigable members of the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.”

Organisers are now looking ahead to LUTV’s second event in Hebden Bridge on Thursday (November 28) from 3pm to 8pm.

The Christmas lights switch on will take place at 6pm and throughout the event at St George’s Square and the Town Hall Courtyard there will be live entertainment, a Santas’s Grotto, festive market and more.

For more information visit www.lutvhx7.co.uk