Piece Hall gigs: Tom Odell performs to crowds in ‘one of the most beautiful places’ as summer of Halifax gigs continues

The BRIT Award winner – who has six top 10 albums to date – entertained a jubilant crowd at the iconic Yorkshire courtyard in the latest show as part of the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall summer series.

Describing it as ‘one of the most beautiful places’, Tom told the audience: “Any time you want us to come back, just say the word!”

Fans enjoyed hits including Can’t Pretend, Grow OId With Me and I Know, before he closed the set with a powerful sing-along to Fighting Fire With Fire, ahead of a six-track encore featuring his cover of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours and his debut single Another Love.

Tom was supported by his good friend, Northern star Rae Morris who opened the show, then returned to the stage to duet on Half As Good As You.

The series of gigs continues next Sunday, July 7 with Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds.

