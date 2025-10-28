Piece Hall gigs: Alex James' Britpop Classical to include Halifax date on debut UK tour

Another show has been announced for the Piece Hall’s summer of gigs for 2026.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a spectacular world premiere that closed this summer’s Big Feastival in front of more than 20,000 fans, Alex James’ Britpop Classical will hit the road for its first ever UK tour next year including a date in Halifax.

Most Popular

Bringing the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with the epic scale of a full live orchestra, this one-of-a-kind live experience will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Sunday, July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex James. Picture: Oliver Dixon.

Tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Friday (October 31) via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Created and performed by Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder Alex James, the show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music: Classic tunes from Blur, Oasis and Pulp to Supergrass and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band, and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.

Alex James said: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released.

Alex James' Britpop Classical. Picture: Oliver Dixon.

"They really resonate with my kids' generation too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

The show is produced by RG Live who have joined forces with Metropolis Music, Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Our world class venue is such a fitting location for this groundbreaking show.

"Hearing so many iconic tunes from the 90s reimagined by musicians from our finest orchestras alongside superstar vocalists will be very special indeed.

“The stunning backdrop in the courtyard will only add to the splendour of these classical interpretations of some of the best tunes ever made. This really will be an unmissable performance!”