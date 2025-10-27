Piece Hall gigs: Second headliner of the day announced as Paul Weller to return for Halifax show next summer

British music icon Paul Weller has today announced he is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax next summer.

The legendary singer-songwriter will take to the stage at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Sunday, June 14, promising a night of timeless songs and unforgettable energy.

Weller’s 2026 show marks a return to the historic Yorkshire venue’s open-air courtyard, following his incredible sold-out show there in 2022.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 31 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Show at The Piece Hall earlier this year. Picture: The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Over the course of a career which extends five decades, the songs of Paul Weller are woven into the tapestry of British music. His body of work totals 28 studio albums – eight which have topped the UK charts – together with several BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards.

With The Jam, Weller and Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler achieved instant success with their 1977 debut single In The City. The album with which it shared its title has come to be regarded alongside Never Mind The Bollocks and London Calling as one of the musical lodestones of the punk era.

After dissolving The Jam at the peak of their powers, Weller – still only 22 – swiftly re-emerged alongside keyboard player Mick Talbot in The Style Council resulting in a string of hits that included Shout To The Top and My Ever Changing Moods – songs that Weller regularly plays to this day.

Paul Weller. Picture: Dean Chalkley

As a solo artist, Weller forged his own path with acclaimed albums including Wild Wood and Stanley Road, which helped shape a new era of British guitar music.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I can’t wait to welcome this absolute icon back to our world class heritage site.

"Paul is a master singer songwriter who’s had such a phenomenal career in hugely two hugely influential bands and as a solo artist too.

“His last gig here was spectacular, but with a back catalogue as immense and wonderful as his, the challenge for this show is how on earth he narrows down the choices of what to play.

"This show will be pure class.”