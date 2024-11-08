Piece Hall gigs: Another big name set to return to Halifax next summer as indie greats James to headline show

Indie greats James will return to headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall in 2025.

The Manchester legends – who gave the world such timeless anthems as Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – will headline the historic Halifax venue for a third time on Friday, June 6 – following two sell-out shows at the venue in 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 15 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades and with 18 studio albums under their belt, James secured their first UK album Number 1 chart spot earlier this year with Yummy.

The band’s 40th anniversary in 2023 was celebrated with a tour of inspired orchestral reworkings of hits, B-sides and obscure favourites, but this was far from a full stop. As frontman Tim Booth sings on the anti-ageism anthem Rogue on Yummy: “some of us still have work to do”.

A sensational live band, who continue to sell-out arenas across the UK and beyond, James most recently completed a US co-headline tour with The Smiths’ songwriting genius Johnny Marr.

The headline show at The Piece hall is co-promoted by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We saw two phenomenal headline performances at The Piece Hall from James in 2023 and I can’t wait to welcome them back.

“Their energy levels and connection with the audience are legendary, and the shows were made even more special by this stunning location.

“These qualities, combined with their rich and extensive back catalogue of hits mean, were guaranteed another amazing night.”

James join The Libertines, Dean Lewis, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell and The Script among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 with many more to be announced.