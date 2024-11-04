Who is playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025: Rock band The Libertines announce show in Halifax

Rock band The Libertines are heading to West Yorkshire for a headline date at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Fresh from the success of their second Number One album – the sensational All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade – The Libertines will play the historic Halifax venue on Friday, August 8.

Tickets for this unmissable gig go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 8 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The Libertines – Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell – are widely considered to be making the best music of their careers right now.

American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall earlier this year.

It has been a convoluted and often terrifying path from 2002’s chaotic era-defining debut, Up The Bracket, to this point. With their storied history of internal bust-ups, as documented on 2004’s fraught The Libertines album, and overwhelming popularity, this has always been a band with a reputation to live up to.

With All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, the quartet unquestionably scaled new creative heights. The album displayed a dazzling songwriting breadth and sophistication which has always lurked within their punky aural anarchy but is now proudly and unashamedly accomplished.

And this was done without losing touch with those feral energies which saw them perennially cited as the most exciting band in the land.

The Libertines. Picture: Ed Cooke

The Libertines recently followed their chart-topping return with a sell-out tour of the UK. The band’s live performances are unforgettable and offer a unique experience that cannot be replicated by holograms, virtual reality, or AI auto-tuned music.

Nicky Chance Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall charitable trust, said: “Present day rock and roll legends don’t come much bigger that Pete Doherty and Carl Barât and it’s an absolute coup to bring this band to The Piece Hall, who are just sounding better and better.

“Their latest album has had a fantastic reception from both critics and fans alike and I know both their new and classic material will sound epic in our iconic courtyard.

“This will be one very special show – time to get ready for a big one Halifax!”

The Libertines join Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among the first headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.