Piece Hall gigs: Ben Ellis joins Dean Lewis and Henry Moodie for headline show in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Here’s who is set to support Dean Lewis at his TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall headline show.

Ben Ellis – whose songs have been streamed more than two million times – will open the show for Australian singer-songwriter Dean at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Thursday, June 26.

    The night also features a set from rising star Henry Moodie.

    Ben Ellisplaceholder image
    Ben Ellis

    Final tickets are on sale now via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

    Welsh artist Ben’s impressive catalogue includes such fan and radio favourites Does It Get Cold In California, Ed's House, No One Sleeps In Hollywood, Deep, Half The Time and Sofia.

    He has just embarked on his debut headline tour and will soon head off on a UK and European tour with Alfie Jukes – alongside a busy summer of festivals including TRNSMT and Latitude.

    Headliner Dean Lewis, who has sold more than six million albums and EPs worldwide, has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase with more than seven million followers on social media.

    Guildford-born Henry Moodie is another with the world at his feet. At just 21-years-old, he has already amassed more than 600 million streams worldwide, and secured a spot in the Top 10 most viewed UK artists on TikTok in both 2022 and 2024 – joining the ranks of Central Cee, Charli XCX, and Coldplay.

