Piece Hall gigs: Ben Ellis joins Dean Lewis and Henry Moodie for headline show in Halifax

Here’s who is set to support Dean Lewis at his TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall headline show.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Ellis – whose songs have been streamed more than two million times – will open the show for Australian singer-songwriter Dean at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Thursday, June 26.

Most Popular

The night also features a set from rising star Henry Moodie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Ellis

Final tickets are on sale now via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Welsh artist Ben’s impressive catalogue includes such fan and radio favourites Does It Get Cold In California, Ed's House, No One Sleeps In Hollywood, Deep, Half The Time and Sofia.

He has just embarked on his debut headline tour and will soon head off on a UK and European tour with Alfie Jukes – alongside a busy summer of festivals including TRNSMT and Latitude.

Headliner Dean Lewis, who has sold more than six million albums and EPs worldwide, has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase with more than seven million followers on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guildford-born Henry Moodie is another with the world at his feet. At just 21-years-old, he has already amassed more than 600 million streams worldwide, and secured a spot in the Top 10 most viewed UK artists on TikTok in both 2022 and 2024 – joining the ranks of Central Cee, Charli XCX, and Coldplay.