Piece Hall gigs: Headline act The Libertines announces two special guests for Halifax show this summer

The Libertines will be joined by two special guests when they headline a show in Halifax this summer.

Fresh from the success of their second Number One album – the sensational All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade – The Libertines will play The Piece Hall on Friday, August 8.

They will be joined on the night by both GANS and Kissing People

Final tickets are on sale now via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

GANS are an explosive two-piece force of nature from Birmingham who write music about love and hate – “inspired by Dark Rum, Dark Literature and Bleak Skylines”. They have won legions of fans with recent singles Business and Dirty Cowboy, both heavily supported by BBC 6 Music.

Kissing People are a riffy pop three-piece with post-punk grit, big harmonies and hooks that stick. They will soon join fellow Halifax headliners Supergrass on their UK tour and will be teasing new material ahead of their show at The Piece Hall in August.

The Libertines – Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell – are widely considered to be making the best music of their careers right now.

With their storied history of internal bust-ups, as documented on 2004’s fraught The Libertines album, and overwhelming popularity, this has always been a band with a reputation to live up to.

The Libertines join Deftones, Weezer, James, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

For more information on the 2025 series please visit thepiecehall.co.uk