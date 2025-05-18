Piece Hall gigs: Headline act The Libertines announces two special guests for Halifax show this summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th May 2025, 19:00 BST
The Libertines will be joined by two special guests when they headline a show in Halifax this summer.

Fresh from the success of their second Number One album – the sensational All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade – The Libertines will play The Piece Hall on Friday, August 8.

They will be joined on the night by both GANS and Kissing People

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Final tickets are on sale now via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Kissing Peopleplaceholder image
Kissing People

GANS are an explosive two-piece force of nature from Birmingham who write music about love and hate – “inspired by Dark Rum, Dark Literature and Bleak Skylines”. They have won legions of fans with recent singles Business and Dirty Cowboy, both heavily supported by BBC 6 Music.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: 24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s

Kissing People are a riffy pop three-piece with post-punk grit, big harmonies and hooks that stick. They will soon join fellow Halifax headliners Supergrass on their UK tour and will be teasing new material ahead of their show at The Piece Hall in August.

The Libertines – Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell – are widely considered to be making the best music of their careers right now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
GANSplaceholder image
GANS

With their storied history of internal bust-ups, as documented on 2004’s fraught The Libertines album, and overwhelming popularity, this has always been a band with a reputation to live up to.

The Libertines join Deftones, Weezer, James, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

For more information on the 2025 series please visit thepiecehall.co.uk

Related topics:HalifaxPeople
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice