Piece Hall gigs: Hip hop artist Loyle Carner performed to crowds at Halifax show with cast of Emmerdale in attendance

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Acclaimed hip hop artist Loyle Carner delivered an electrifying performance on another night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The headline set was delayed by 20 minutes due to the threat of a storm, but once the clouds left the scene one of the UK’s brightest young stars took to the stage for a night none of the sell-out 6,000-crowd will forget.

Carner’s set was littered with crowd favourites including Speed of Plight, Hate, Ain't Nothing Changed, Yesterday, Loose Ends before a stunning finale of Ottolenghi.

Towards the end of the show, Carner told the crowd: "This one of the best shows we've played in a very long time… I’m truly lost for words.

“It’s beyond my wildest expectations, beyond my wildest dreams – thank you Halifax!”

Manchester’s Children of Zeus brilliantly opened the night.

Among those enjoying the show were cast members from ITV soap Emmerdale.

Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson), Eden Taylor Draper (Belle Dingle), Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Wyatt), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) and Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) all watched on at the historic Halifax venue.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall continues on Friday night with music icon Sir Tom Jones before rock great Idles headline on Saturday.

