Iconic British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, will return to Halifax next summer when they headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Fuelled by the unmistakable voice that propelled UB40 to more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits, Ali Campbell will bring his reggae magic back to the iconic venue on Friday, June 20.

Ali last performed at the venue back in 2023.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell played the Piece Hall in 2023. Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Pato Banton.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, says his current touring ensemble still captures the true spirit of UB40 resonating with audiences everywhere.

He said: “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world. They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent all their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."

Special guest on the night will be British reggae singer and songwriter Bitty McLean.

Bitty is renowned for his smooth voice and significant contributions to the genre during the 1990s, rising to fame with hit singles like It Keeps Rainin' and Standing on the Ground.

Opening the show will be British reggae artist Pato Banton who has captivated audiences for more than three decades with his infectious energy and uplifting messages.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s so great to be welcoming reggae back to the courtyard with one of the biggest bands the genre’s seen over the last four and a half decades.

“With Ali’s unique vocals, a phenomenal back catalogue and two brilliant support acts this is a show not to be missed.”