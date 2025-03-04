Piece Hall gigs: Indie greats to join Roger Daltrey for Halifax show this summer

Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison are joining rock icon Roger Daltrey for his headline show at The Piece Hall this summer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger is bringing his acclaimed solo Alive and Kicking tour to Halifax on Wednesday July 30 as part of the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series.

Opening the show will be very special guests Simon and Oscar who will give the crowd acoustic versions of some of Ocean Colour Scene’s biggest hits such as The Riverboat Song, The Circle, Traveller’s Tune, Hundred Mile High City and The Day We Caught The Train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison are joining rock icon Roger Daltrey for his headline show at The Piece Hall this summer.

Simon describes the acoustic shows as “a real tonic – a great chance to look the audience in the eye and interact with them on a more personal basis than ever before.”

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

Roger Daltrey’s Halifax date will follow a sold-out run of shows across the UK and will see him perform acoustic and semi-acoustic takes on gems from The Who as well as delving into a solo back catalogue that dates back almost 50 years.

The all-seated show in The Piece Hall’s beautiful open air courtyard will also feature his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

Roger Daltrey

Roger will be accompanied by his sensational nine-piece band – featuring regular The Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (BV), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard), Scott Devours (drums).

For more information on the 2025 series please visit thepiecehall.co.uk