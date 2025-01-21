Here is who's coming to The Piece Hall in 2025 - all the dates you need to know for the Halifax shows

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 08:09 GMT
Halifax’s Piece Hall is gearing up for another huge summer of music.

So far 28 shows have been announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Headliners for the concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, include Gary Barlow, The Script, Texas, The Coors and many more.

Shows in 2024 saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

Here we have put together a list of all the acts who will be performing.

For more details and information on how to buy tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall earlier this year.

1. The Piece Hall

American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall earlier this year. Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR/THE PIECE HALL

Rock band The Script, along with Tom Walker, will perform a show in Halifax on July 6.

2. The Script

Rock band The Script, along with Tom Walker, will perform a show in Halifax on July 6. Photo: Jordan Rossi

Paul Heaton, with Rianne Downey and Billy Bragg, is going to be performing at The Piece Hall twice next summer on July 22 and 23.

3. Paul Heaton

Paul Heaton, with Rianne Downey and Billy Bragg, is going to be performing at The Piece Hall twice next summer on July 22 and 23. Photo: Submit

Weezer, with Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage, is set to headline a Halifax show on June 30.

4. Weezer

Weezer, with Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage, is set to headline a Halifax show on June 30. Photo: Submit

