So far 28 shows have been announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Headliners for the concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, include Gary Barlow, The Script, Texas, The Coors and many more.

Shows in 2024 saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

Here we have put together a list of all the acts who will be performing.

For more details and information on how to buy tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall earlier this year.

Rock band The Script, along with Tom Walker, will perform a show in Halifax on July 6.

Paul Heaton, with Rianne Downey and Billy Bragg, is going to be performing at The Piece Hall twice next summer on July 22 and 23.