Piece Hall gigs: New headliner announced as The Wombats to perform Halifax show next summer

Indie giants The Wombats are to headline what promises to be another unforgettable summer celebration in Halifax next summer.

Fresh from the release of their acclaimed sixth studio album Oh! The Ocean, and a huge headline tour, the Liverpool three-piece confirm they will play TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Friday, August 21.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 7 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The Smashing Pumpkins at The Piece Hall earlier this year.

The Wombats remain one of the UK’s most beloved and enduring indie bands. Known for generation-defining anthems including Let’s Dance to Joy Division, Moving to New York, Greek Tragedy and Kill the Director, their infectious guitar-pop continues to captivate audiences old and new.

Since they emerged as leading lights of the late 2000’s indie rock scene with 2007 debut album A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation, frontman and guitarist Murph, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen and drummer Dan Haggis have maintained an incredible upward momentum.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “It’s great to see another brilliant UK band join our line-up for Summer 2026.

“From their noughties anthems to their recent super cool hits, it’s easy to see why they are gaining legions of new fans as well those who’ve been hooked since the start.

The Wombats.

“They have a special way of combining an infectious indie pop sound with often deeply reflective lyrics that will be just perfect for our world class venue which is part rock and roll part unique historic beauty.”

The Wombats will be joined on the night by special guests Circa Waves, Cherryholt and Halifax’s very own The Caymans.

With more than a decade of explosive shows under their belts, Circa Waves remain an incredible live act.

The Liverpool indie powerhouses returned earlier this year with their spectacular new album Death & Love Pt.1, which featured spellbinding album opener American Dream, alongside such brilliant tracks as We Made It, Le Bateau, Hold It Steady and Blue Damselfly.

Formed in Lincolnshire, now based in Leeds, Cherryholt's music has been compared to the likes of The La’s and The Kooks.

The Caymans are no strangers to The Piece Hall. Formed at Calderdale College, and championed by The Piece Hall’s music academy, their classic indie rock sound with a modern twist has won them widespread acclaim.