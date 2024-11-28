Piece Hall gigs: Paul Heaton adds second date in Halifax due to incredible demand

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

Due to incredible demand, Paul Heaton will play a second night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

A huge rush for pre-sale tickets for Paul’s Halifax date on Wednesday July 23 has led to the acclaimed songwriter adding an additional show on Tuesday July 22.

Remaining tickets for the Wednesday show and tickets for the new Tuesday night show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk

Paul Heaton and Rianne DowneyPaul Heaton and Rianne Downey
Paul Heaton and Rianne Downey

National treasure Paul Heaton is widely considered one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, with five Number One albums and 15 million album sales to his name.

Paul, who first came to prominence in the early 1980s as frontman of The Housemartins before the formation of The Beautiful South in 1988, will be joined at The Piece Hall by guest singer Rianne Downey who features on Paul’s new album, The Mighty Several.

He will be joined at both Halifax headline shows by regular guest singer Rianne Downey and special guest Billy Bragg.

Billy has released 11 solo studio albums during an incredible 40-year career.

