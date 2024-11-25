Four more headline artists are confirmed for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Songwriting genius Paul Heaton, Scottish alternative rock greats Travis, Liverpool post-punk legends Echo and The Bunnymen and electronic music icons Faithless will all play the historic Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard next summer.

Paul Heaton will be joined on Wednesday July 23 by not only regular guest singer Rianne Downey but also special guest Billy Bragg, before Travis, and special guests The Magic Numbers, play on Saturday July 26.

Echo & the Bunnymen head to The Piece Hall on Saturday August 9 before Faithless bring their sensational live show to Halifax on Friday August 22.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 9am on Friday November 29 from ticketmaster.co.uk

Nicky Chance Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall charitable trust, said: “Another batch of brilliantly different bookings guaranteed to get the crowds dancing and singing along to some absolute classics.

“Paul Heaton’s phenomenal songwriting skills means we’ll hear a stack of beautifully crafted, often quirky and always catchy songs.

"Likewise, Travis have a wealth of sing-a-long anthems from their iconic 90s albums which will see voices soar across the courtyard.

“I’ve wanted to hear the brilliantly unique sounds of legends Echo and the Bunnymen in our venue for some time. And hands in the air moments are 100 per cent guaranteed when Faithless take to the stage with their uplifting and anthemic sound.

"I can’t wait for the summer!”

National treasure Paul Heaton is widely considered one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, with five Number One albums and 15 million album sales to his name.

Opening Paul’s Halifax show will be special guest Billy Bragg. A fearless recording artist, tireless live performer and peerless political campaigner, Billy has released 11 solo studio albums during an incredible 40-year career.

It is 27 years since multi-platinum and BRIT award winners Travis – Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Andy Dunlop and Neil Primrose – released their debut album, Good Feeling (1997).

Opening the show will be Mercury Prize nominees The Magic Numbers.

Liverpool's beloved rock icons Echo & The Bunnymen remain as influential as they are revered five decades on from their formation in 1978.

Frontman Ian McCulloch and long-time collaborator Will Sergeant continue to deliver neo-psychedelic masterpieces. Hits likes The Killing Moon, The Cutter, Lips Like Sugar, Dancing Horses and Nothing Lasts Forever have won them legions of fans around the world.

Electronic music legends Faithless continue to prove it is possible to achieve both critical and commercial success while delivering boundary-pushing dance music with feeling and integrity.

Almost 30 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reverence, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century – selling more than 20 million albums, including 17 Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at Number One), and amassing more than a billion combined streams to date.

Travis, Paul Heaton, Echo & The Bunnymen and Faithless join Gary Barlow, Pendulum, The Saw Doctors, Weezer, James, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.