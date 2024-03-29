Piece Hall gigs: Two special guests set to join DJ Annie Mac at Halifax show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annie will be joined by very special guests Jake Shears and Gina Breeze who will both take to the decks and get the historic Yorkshire venue rocking for a night packed with feel-good tunes and dance anthems.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 22 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Jake Shears and Gina Breeze

Annie’s global status as a DJ has taken her to the biggest stages and festivals around the world and Before Midnight is her inclusive clubbing concept which has won rave reviews after massive sold out nights around the UK.

Before Midnight is an event for anyone who enjoys a lengthy DJ set, a fully authentic club experience but still likes to be in bed at a reasonable hour – with events wrapping up... before midnight.

Jake Shears achieved worldwide success as the incredible frontman of the multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, BRIT Award-winning glam rock band Scissor Sisters.

The band’s hits include Comfortably Numb, Take Your Mama, Let’s Have A Kiki and the UK #1 hit I Don’t Feel Like Dancing. Now an acclaimed solo artist, expect an incredible feel-good DJ set from Jake at The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard.

Gina Breeze is no stranger to Yorkshire. She started making a name for herself as a resident DJ at SpeedQueen in Leeds and quickly grew to international debuts around the world, from New York, Berlin and Ibiza all the way to Paris, Lyon, Croatia, and Helsinki.

Over her 20-year career in the arts, Annie Mac has created a far-reaching cultural presence, with a strong legacy of presenting flagship music shows on BBC Radio 1, She’s a trusted and respected voice for both listeners, peers and industry.

Annie Mac’s Before Midnight joins the likes of Tom Jones, Bill Bailey, Blondie, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Richard Ashcroft, Michael Kiwanuka, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey among the headliners for TX Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.